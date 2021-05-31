Hyundai releases new teaser for Alcazar SUV ahead of launch

- The new Hyundai Alcazar is likely to be launched in June 2021

- The model will be offered with petrol and diesel powertrains

Hyundai India has released a new promotional video of the Alcazar ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in June 2021. The promo video reveals other members of the Hyundai SUV family writing the name of the Alcazar at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

The Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with two powertrains that include a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 150bhp and 192Nm of torque while the latter produces 115bhp and 250Nm of torque. These engines will be paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the Alcazar and you can read our first-drive review here.

Feature highlights of the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar will include LED headlamps, new LED tail lights, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars, silver roof rails, fog lights, a chrome strip on the tail-gate with the Alcazar lettering, three drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport), arm-rest console for the second row, sliding seats function for the second row, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ventilated front seats. To read more about the features of the Alcazar, click here.

Commenting on the occasion, S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “With a deep rooted understanding of our customer’s aspirations, our R&D Centre has invested countless man-hours to ensure every aspect of Hyundai Alcazar exudes magnificence. And combined with our premium and superior manufacturing capabilities and rich heritage of ‘Make in India’, we have crafted the perfect masterpiece of grandeur. The Hyundai Alcazar is well set to enter a new segment, marking Hyundai’s genesis into uncharted territories. With bold new moves, we are on a conquest of redefining benchmarks to exceed the aspirations of our customers.”