CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Kia Sportage teased ahead of official unveil on 8 June

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    636 Views
    New-gen Kia Sportage teased ahead of official unveil on 8 June

    - To feature revised exterior and interior styling updates

    - Likely to get a curved digital screen

    Stepping in its fifth generation, the Kia Sportage is all set to make its debut in its home country on 8 June. A set of teaser images revealed by the carmaker give us a glimpse of the refreshed SUV that is likely to boast a new exterior design and a revamped interior. 

    Left Side View

    Based on Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design language, the first teaser image discloses the bold boomerang-shaped LED DRL across the bonnet to the front bumper on the sliding nose. The headlight cluster is also expected to be redesigned. The roof slopes towards the C-pillar with a raked-up rear quarter glass. The exterior mirrors are now door mounted and the rear bulging wheel arches remind one of the recently revealed, EV6. 

    Left Side View

    The second image hints at a protruding roof spoiler along with a new graphic for the LED tail lamps. The highlight of the Sportage is the new dashboard layout of the cabin. In line with the latest trend, there is a single glass pane stacked on the dashboard. However, the screen appears to be curved and is expected to house two separate screens in it. Also spotted are a few physical buttons below the centre screen. The vertically placed aircon vent at the centre continues the design flow to the end of the dashboard at the passenger side. The partially seen steering wheel sports the new logo of the brand. Kia will unveil the full exterior and interior design of the new Sportage on 8 June.

    Dashboard

    Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center, Kia Corporation, said, “Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets technology, the all-new Sportage challenges the norm with an adventurous and contemporary exterior and a carefully conceived, beautifully detailed interior.”

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail exhibits the art of Coachbuilding
     Next 
    Hyundai releases new teaser for Alcazar SUV ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.09 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.13 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Kia Sportage teased ahead of official unveil on 8 June