New-gen Kia Sportage teased ahead of official unveil on 8 June

- To feature revised exterior and interior styling updates

- Likely to get a curved digital screen

Stepping in its fifth generation, the Kia Sportage is all set to make its debut in its home country on 8 June. A set of teaser images revealed by the carmaker give us a glimpse of the refreshed SUV that is likely to boast a new exterior design and a revamped interior.

Based on Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design language, the first teaser image discloses the bold boomerang-shaped LED DRL across the bonnet to the front bumper on the sliding nose. The headlight cluster is also expected to be redesigned. The roof slopes towards the C-pillar with a raked-up rear quarter glass. The exterior mirrors are now door mounted and the rear bulging wheel arches remind one of the recently revealed, EV6.

The second image hints at a protruding roof spoiler along with a new graphic for the LED tail lamps. The highlight of the Sportage is the new dashboard layout of the cabin. In line with the latest trend, there is a single glass pane stacked on the dashboard. However, the screen appears to be curved and is expected to house two separate screens in it. Also spotted are a few physical buttons below the centre screen. The vertically placed aircon vent at the centre continues the design flow to the end of the dashboard at the passenger side. The partially seen steering wheel sports the new logo of the brand. Kia will unveil the full exterior and interior design of the new Sportage on 8 June.

Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center, Kia Corporation, said, “Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets technology, the all-new Sportage challenges the norm with an adventurous and contemporary exterior and a carefully conceived, beautifully detailed interior.”