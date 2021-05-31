CarWale
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail exhibits the art of Coachbuilding

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Bespoke commission spearheads the new Coachbuild division

    -         Said to cost 20 million pounds (approx. Rs 205 crore)

    Just a few hours after announcing their new separate Coachbuilding division, Rolls-Royce revealed the first bespoke, ultra-luxurious cabriolet that heralds the new era of coachbuilding. Taking the name Boat Tail after the models from the 1920s, the one-off distinct looking RR impersonates the J-Class yacht’s hull and is said to carry a price tag of 20 million pounds (around Rs 205 crore).

    Instantly recognisable as a new generation of Rolls-Royce, the Boat Tail has many unique styling elements that make it not only graceful but a real work of art. Take a look at the removable canopy for example; with its sleek design that stretches out like the sails of a yacht. Even the headlamps and taillamps are distinctive to the Boat Tail that’s unlike any other RR ever sold.

    The hull of the Boat Tail (that’s exactly what is, calling it a rear deck would be insulting) is hinged in the centre and opens up in a winged fashion into a full ‘hosting suite’. It’s claimed to open at an ideal serving angle of 15 degrees and features two fridges, Armand de Brignac champagne (client’s preference of course) and custom-made Christofle cutlery and crockery set. It also includes two carbon fibre stools made by Italian firm Promemoria. A unique parasol is housed beneath the deck to enjoy the fine weather with a telescopic canopy provided for an open-air experience.

    Collecting pens is one of the many great passions of the client and so a certain cherished Montblanc pen is discretely placed in a hand-crafted, aluminium and leather case in Boat Tail’s glove box. The cabin, in true Rolls Royce fashion, is painstakingly curated with all the bespoke materials and colours preferred by the client. The characteristic analogue clock sitting in the centre of the dash is a unique Bovet 1822 timepiece specially commissioned for the Boat Tail.

    Three examples of the Boat Tail are hand-built over the four-year collaboration, says Rolls-Royce – one shown here belongs to the client who already owns a 1932 Boat Tail. Each of the three Boat Tails is being tested for homologation to be given a green flag for road use. Although the official pricing isn’t divulged by the British marque, the 20 million pounds is just a mere estimation, and it could have been priced even more. The Boat Tail is the first of many bespoke RR we’ll see in the coming future.

