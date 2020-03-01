Nissan Kicks facelift spied in Thailand ahead of global debut

The updated version of the international-spec Nissan Kicks facelift was spotted testing in Thailand ahead of its global debut this month. With the facelift, Nissan will introduce the Kicks in new markets like Thailand and Japan.

The Nissan Kicks facelift will feature updates to its exteriors, while reports also claim that Nissan will refresh the interiors as well. Looking at the spy shots, it is apparent that the new Kicks will get sleeker LED headlamps, a larger V-Motion grille and a tweaked front bumper. It is also expected to feature new alloy wheels and LED taillights.

Under the hood, this Kicks facelift will employ Nissan's e-Power powertrain, which also powers the Nissan Note. Powering the new Kicks will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that combines with a 1.5kWh electric motor. This system uses the engine to generate power for the batteries, while an electric motor powers the wheels.

This international-spec Nissan Kicks is a different car than the one sold here in India. The Indian model is based on the M0 platform, which also underpins the Duster and Captur, while the global-spec Kicks is based on the V-platform. For the domestic market, Nissan hasn't planned a facelift for the Kicks. However, the Kicks is set to get a BS6 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor.

