Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan Kicks facelift spied in Thailand ahead of global debut

Nissan Kicks facelift spied in Thailand ahead of global debut

March 01, 2020, 11:56 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
2685 Views
Be the first to comment
Nissan Kicks facelift spied in Thailand ahead of global debut

The updated version of the international-spec Nissan Kicks facelift was spotted testing in Thailand ahead of its global debut this month. With the facelift, Nissan will introduce the Kicks in new markets like Thailand and Japan.

The Nissan Kicks facelift will feature updates to its exteriors, while reports also claim that Nissan will refresh the interiors as well. Looking at the spy shots, it is apparent that the new Kicks will get sleeker LED headlamps, a larger V-Motion grille and a tweaked front bumper. It is also expected to feature new alloy wheels and LED taillights.

Under the hood, this Kicks facelift will employ Nissan's e-Power powertrain, which also powers the Nissan Note. Powering the new Kicks will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that combines with a 1.5kWh electric motor. This system uses the engine to generate power for the batteries, while an electric motor powers the wheels.

This international-spec Nissan Kicks is a different car than the one sold here in India. The Indian model is based on the M0 platform, which also underpins the Duster and Captur, while the global-spec Kicks is based on the V-platform. For the domestic market, Nissan hasn't planned a facelift for the Kicks. However, the Kicks is set to get a BS6 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor.

Source

  • Nissan
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Nissan Kicks Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.2 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.62 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.71 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 11.02 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.32 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.83 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 11.11 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.71 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.61 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Nissan Terrano: First Drive

Nissan Terrano: First Drive

First drive report of the new Urban Compact SUV ...

251 Likes
154236 Views

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

SUVs are surely in the limelight currently. Wit ...

103 Likes
29229 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in