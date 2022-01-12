CarWale
    MG ZS EV facelift begins testing in India ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2022 MG ZS EV could be launched in Q2 2022

    - The updated model is likely to get a revised battery pack

    MG Motor India has begun testing the facelifted ZS EV in India ahead of its launch, which according to a few dealerships, could take place in Q2 2022. New spy images shared on the web reveal a heavily camouflaged version of the electric version of the Astor, which was launched in India late last year.

    As seen in the spy images, the MG ZS EV facelift test mule manages to hide the changes to the exterior design well, courtesy of the heavy camouflage. What we can see though is a redesigned front bumper, and the camouflage on the headlamps also suggests a possible tweak or a set of completely new LED head lights.

    The 2022 MG ZS EV was officially unveiled for international markets in October 2021, and received updates such as a revised fascia with a new grille that sports the body colour paint, a set of new five-spoke alloy wheels, and reworked LED tail lights. We expect no major changes to the interior or feature list of the ZS EV facelift when compared to the outgoing version.

    Currently, the MG ZS EV is propelled by a 44.5kWh battery that produces 141bhp and 353Nm of torque. The facelifted model which made its debut last year is offered with 51kWh and 72kWh batteries. That said, a document leaked last year suggested that a smaller battery pack could also be in the works, details of which are available here. We expect more details to surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

