Volkswagen T-Roc to be launched in India tomorrow

March 17, 2020, 03:22 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Volkswagen T-Roc to be launched in India tomorrow

- To be launched in India tomorrow 

- To arrive in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit)

- Powered by BS6 compliant 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine 

German car manufacturer showcased the T-Roc at the Volkswagen media event ahead of the biennial automotive show, Auto Expo 2020. The upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc is due for launch in India tomorrow and will compete against the likes of Jeep Compass in the country. The T-Roc will be introduced in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit). 

Visually, the Volkswagen T-Roc gets a familiar family face and the feature highlights, which includes - a panoramic sunroof, dual tone alloy wheels and LED headlamps with DRLs. As for the interior, it will get premium leather upholstery, automatic climate control, push-button start, reverse parking camera and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mechanically, the Volkswagen T-Roc will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine which produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The safety feature list will include six airbags, ABS, ESC and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more. 

More details about the Volkswagen T-Roc will be known post its official launch in India tomorrow.

