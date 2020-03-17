BS6 Mahindra XUV500 variant details leaked; launch likely soon

- BS6 Mahindra XUV500 to be available in four trims

- Base variant as well as petrol and automatic variants of the model to be discontinued

Ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks, variant details of the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 have been leaked on the web. The updated XUV500 will feature BS6 emission compliant engines while the next-gen model will be launched in 2021, details of which are available here.

As seen in the leaked image, the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 will be offered in four trims including W5, W7, W9 and W11 (O). The company will be discontinuing the entry-level W3 trim as well as the automatic and petrol variants. It remains unclear if these variants will be launched later or will be axed permanently.

Powertrain options on the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 will include a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that currently produces 155bhp and 360Nm of torque. This engine will be available exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. With the BS6 deadline barely two weeks away, we expect the new emission compliant XUV500 to be launched soon.

Image Source