Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Mahindra XUV500 variant details leaked; launch likely soon

BS6 Mahindra XUV500 variant details leaked; launch likely soon

March 17, 2020, 02:21 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
3573 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Mahindra XUV500 variant details leaked; launch likely soon

- BS6 Mahindra XUV500 to be available in four trims

- Base variant as well as petrol and automatic variants of the model to be discontinued

Ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks, variant details of the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 have been leaked on the web. The updated XUV500 will feature BS6 emission compliant engines while the next-gen model will be launched in 2021, details of which are available here.

Mahindra XUV500 Exterior

As seen in the leaked image, the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 will be offered in four trims including W5, W7, W9 and W11 (O). The company will be discontinuing the entry-level W3 trim as well as the automatic and petrol variants. It remains unclear if these variants will be launched later or will be axed permanently.

Mahindra XUV500 Exterior

Powertrain options on the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 will include a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that currently produces 155bhp and 360Nm of torque. This engine will be available exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. With the BS6 deadline barely two weeks away, we expect the new emission compliant XUV500 to be launched soon.

Image Source

  • Mahindra
  • XUV500
  • Mahindra XUV500
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra XUV500 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 14.98 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.66 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 15.06 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 14.94 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.07 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 13.97 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.23 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 13.98 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 13.99 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1786 Likes
120463 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2945 Likes
334966 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in