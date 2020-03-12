Please Tell Us Your City

2020 New York Auto Show postponed to August due to Coronavirus

March 12, 2020, 02:01 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- After 2020 GIMS, New York Auto Show is the second of its kind to be affected due to Coronavirus

- 2020 NYIAS will now be held from 28 August to 6 September

Last month, the 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled after the Swiss government banned a public gathering of 1,000 people or more owing to Coronavirus. The 2020 edition of the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) has now been postponed due to the virus, also known as COVID-19.

Exterior

The organizers of the 2020 New York Auto Show issued an official statement via social media channels informing the public that the annual event has been postponed and will now take place in August instead of April. According to the previous plan, the 2020 New York Auto Show was scheduled from 10 to 19 April. Now, the event will take place from 28 August to 6 September, while the press days will be held on 26 and 27 August.

Mark Schienberg, President, Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that holds the New York Auto Show, said, 'We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the Coronavirus. For 120 years, 'the show must go on' has been heavily embedded in our DNA, and while the decision to move the show dates didn't come easy, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event. We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 Show will make for another successful event.'

