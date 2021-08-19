Honda Amaze Facelift launched: What else can you buy?

Four years after its debut, Honda has introduced a facelift for the second-generation Amaze in India. With subtle exterior changes, the compact sedan gets a set of redesigned headlamps and tail lamps to keep things fresh while maintaining its USP of offering a CVT gearbox for both petrol and diesel. If you have an eye for getting yourself the new and updated Amaze, you must be pondering over all the alternatives you can buy for the same price. So to ease your search, here is a list of cars that you can look at for the money that you would spend on the Honda Amaze.

The updated Amaze has gotten slightly more expensive withthe entry-level E trim commencing at Rs 6.32 lakh (all prices here are ex-showroom). Against that, buyers can considertop-spec versions of smaller hatchbacks like the Wagon R, Celerio or the Tiago and Santro. The E trim will soon be discontinued though and the Amaze line-up will commence from the S trims.

For about a lakh more, the S range in the Amaze gets you a lot more features and ranges between Rs 7.16 – 8.06 lakh. In this price range, you could switch to regular hatchbacks like the Swift or the Grand i10 Nios or even a few variants of the bigger siblings like the Baleno and i20 or even the Altroz and Polo doesn’t make for a bad buy either. There are a few variants of the recently launched Magnite or Kiger that could be had for the same price.

Moving on to the top-spec VX version with the petrol engine, which ranges from Rs 8.22 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh, one can choose some of the higher variants of the compact sub-four metre SUV like the Sonet, Venue or Nexon apart from the Vitara Brezza. These offer added ground clearance compared to the low-slung Amaze. Or other direct rivals of the Amaze like the Dzire, Aura or Aspire can be had in a decently decked-up variant.

On the other hand, the diesel S trim of the Amaze with manual transmission retails at Rs 9.25 lakh. In this price range, the top-spec version of premium hatchbacks namely the i20, Baleno or Polo make for sensible buys if you're okay trading the boot space with more features. Otherwise, the Ertiga (or entry-level XL6) or the much cheaper Triber are the only seven-seater options in this price range.

Lastly, instead of the diesel top-spec VX Amaze which is priced between Rs 10.25 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh, you can up the ante and go for full-size sedans like the City, Verna and Ciaz apart from the Vento and the Rapid. But only the base-level versions of these C-segment offerings can be had for the price of this fully-loaded Amaze VX diesel. Similarly, bigger SUVs like Creta, Duster, Seltos or the recently introduced Kushaq can be had in their lower-spec trims at this price point.