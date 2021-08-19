CarWale
    MG Astor likely to be launched in the festive season

    Nikhil Puthran

    22,634 Views
    MG Astor likely to be launched in the festive season

    - Launch plans subject to the availability of semiconductor chips

    - To debut with industry-first personal AI assistant, first-in-segment Autonomous Level-2 technology

    MG Motor has officially confirmed that the upcoming mid-sized SUV will be called the Astor. This time around, we have learnt that the MG Astor will be launched in India close to Diwali. However, it is worth noting that the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips might impact the launch timeline. 

    The upcoming MG Astor will be the first model in its segment to offer Autonomous Level-2 technology and industry-first personal AI assistant. The Autonomous Level-2 system includes mid-range radars and a multi-performance camera that can realise a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The new AI assistant will be powered by i-Smart Hub and is capable of engaging with the people in the car. Moreover, the personal AI assistant is capable of depicting human-like emotions, voices, and giving out detailed information via Wikipedia. To learn more about it, click here.

    The mechanical details have not been revealed for now. However, the vehicle is expected to be offered in 1.5-litre petrol engine or 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine options which are currently offered in the international markets. As for the interior, the Astor will get a dual-tone black and brown theme. To learn more about the interior feature highlights, click here.

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
