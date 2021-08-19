2021 Honda Amaze launched: All you need to know

Post much wait, Honda has launched the Amaze facelift in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The 2021 Amaze can be had in either a petrol or a diesel engine option. The updated model is available in five colour options - Meteoroid Grey (newly added), Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Golden Brown Metallic.

The Honda Amaze is available in three variant options where the E variant is unchanged and based on the existing model, while the S and VX variants are available with the fresh update and can be had in both manual transmission and CVT options.

Exterior

Visually, the 2021 Amaze now features sleek, solid wing-face front grille with fine chrome moulding lines to distinguish it from the outgoing model. The updated model gets advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated signature LED DRLs, new advanced LED front fog lamps with sleek chrome garnish, and a redesigned lower grille on the front bumper for a wider appearance.

As for the sides, the vehicle gets a familiar design and rides on a set of 15-inch diamond-cut two-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels. The vehicle also gets new chrome door handles with a touch-sensor-based smart entry system. As for the rear, the vehicle features C-shaped LED rear combination lamps with unique signature red luminescence which is flanked by premium chrome garnish and reflectors on the rear bumper.

Honda offers a Chrome Package, which includes lower door garnish, window chrome moulding, trunk garnish sleek, and tail lamp garnish. Additionally, customers can also opt for a utility package that includes body side moulding, front and rear bumper protectors, door edge garnish, and door handle protectors.

Interior

Step inside and the new Amaze greets you with premium upholstery with a new stitching pattern. The vehicle gets satin silver ornamentation on the dashboard and door trims, satin silver garnish on the steering wheel, and chrome-plated AC vent knobs. The 2021 Amaze gets a seven-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For added convenience, the vehicle offers advanced functionality like voice command, messages, Bluetooth for handsfree telephone and audio streaming support and wireless infrared remote. Additionally, the updated Amaze now offers a new map lamp in the front, along with contoured bucket seats, and a fabric pad on the door trims. Depending on the variant, the 2021 Honda Amaze offers one-push Start/Stop button, automatic climate control, F1 inspired sporty paddle shift, and cruise control.

Engine

Under the hood, the newly launched Amaze facelift is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine generates 88bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm of torque at 4,800rpm. The petrol manual transmission variant returns 18.6kmpl, while the CVT unit delivers 18.3kmpl.

The 1.5-litre i-DTECH engine with a manual transmission generates 97bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm, while the CVT diesel variant generates 78bhp at 3,600rpm and 160Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The manual transmission unit returns 24.7kmpl, while the CVT variant returns 21.0kmpl.

Safety

The standard safety list in 2021 Amaze includes dual SRS airbags for driver and front passenger, anti-lock brake system (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), ISOFIX seats, ECU immobiliser system, rear multi-view camera with guidelines, automatic headlight control with light sensor, driver side window one-touch up/down with pinch guard, rear parking sensor, impact mitigating front headrests and, pedestrian injury mitigation technology.