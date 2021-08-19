Volkswagen Virtus to be introduced in India in early 2022

- Likely to be a petrol-only sedan

- Will be built on the localised MQB A0 IN architecture

While Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has dedicated 2021 to SUVs, the start of 2022 will witness an all-new sedan from the German carmaker. According to a media report, an all-new mid-size sedan, likely to be called ‘Virtus’ will go into production in early 2022 followed by a launch in the Q2 of CY2022.

The Virtus has already begun testing in the country. Based on the previous sightings, it can be confirmed that the sedan will be bigger in dimensions as compared to the outgoing Vento. It will be underpinned by the same MQB A0 IN platform as the upcoming Taigun. However, to keep costs in check, we expect Volkswagen to pick parts from Vento’s bin. To know more about the upcoming sedan, click here.

The Virtus is likely to be a petrol-only sedan. It will source the 1.0-litre TSI engine from the Vento and could also borrow the potent 1.5-litre motor from the Taigun SUV. The transmission options could include manual as well as automatic transmissions. It will go up against the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the upcoming Skoda Slavia.