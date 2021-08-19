2021 Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule launched - All you need to know

Roughly five months ago Lamborghini India achieved a milestone of selling 100 units of the sports-luxury SUV, Urus, and celebrated it with the launched of the Urus Pearl Capsule. Now, Lamborghini has brought a flashier model - the Urus Graphite Capsule. Here is what is new.

Design

The Graphite Capsule is still the same Urus in terms of design and appearance. However, this Urus adds a new sense of individuality. To put it simply, Lamborghini has not redesigned the Urus but has provided some snazzier matt paints along with ostentatious exterior trims.

The Graphite Capsule is offered with some extremely striking matt paint jobs such as Bianco Monocerus, Nero Noctis, Grigio Nimbus and Grigio Keres. On the other hand, there are distinguishable trim colours too - Arancio Leonis, Arancio Dryope, Giallo Taurus and Verde Scandal that cover the front splitter, lowermost door panels and rear spoiler. Apart from the paints, this Urus also features 23-inch “Taigete” alloy wheels, gloss black rear diffuser and black chrome exhaust tips.

Interior

The cockpit of the Graphite Capsule also utilises tailored materials and colours. For instance, Lamborghini has used anodised aluminium trim for the fascia and door panels alongside matt carbon-fibre inserts. Oh yes! The fancy cabin also feature seat upholstery, centre console trim pieces and inside door handles which match the exterior paint colour. In addition to that the seats get signature hexagonal Q-citura stitching with embroidered Lamborghini emblem.

Engine and Transmission

Being a Lamborghini, the Urus continues with its mighty eight-cylinder mill - the 3,996cc twin-turbocharged V8 petrol generates a very impressive 641bhp and 850Nm of torque. It can achieve zero to 100kmph in a staggering 3.6 seconds while the zero to 200kmph is covered in just 12.8 seconds.

Did you know?

At the launch of the Urus Graphite Capsule, Lamborghini India delivered India's first Graphite Capsule painted in Nero Noctis with Arancio Argos glossy trim.