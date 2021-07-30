Volkswagen new mid-size sedan spied testing; interior details leaked

- Could replace/co-exist with the current Vento

- Likely to be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

Although Volkswagen is betting high on its SUVW strategy for India this year, the German carmaker has also begun working on a mid-size sedan that could likely replace or co-exist the Vento sedan in the brand’s India portfolio. The new spy shots on the web shows a completely camouflaged sedan undergoing testing on Indian roads.

The test mule is a left-hand drive model similar to the Virtus sedan that was spotted earlier this year. While very few design elements of the exterior are revealed, the prototype looks significantly bigger than the current-gen Vento and is based on the MQB A0 platform. The front gets a single slat grille with a secondary grille placed further lower in the bumper. Apart from that, it gets multi-spoke alloy wheels and a boot-mounted number plate recess.

A peek inside the cabin reveals a two-tone dashboard with a black and grey theme. At the centre of the dashboard appears to be a touchscreen infotainment system with the aircon vents placed below it. The instrument cluster gets a silver outline, however, it is unclear if it’s an all-digital unit. We can also spot it equipped with an automatic transmission.

Overseas, the Volkswagen Virtus is offered with two TSI engines – 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre. While the 1.0-litre TSI is a familiar engine offered on the Vento, the 1.5-litre has until now only been offered with the Volkswagen T-Roc. It remains to be seen whether Volkswagen introduces the Virtus in India alongside the Vento or replaces the Vento with an all-new sedan. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.

