    MG Astor interior details revealed ahead of official debut

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    21,354 Views
    MG Astor interior details revealed ahead of official debut

    - Will be equipped with a personal AI assistant

    - To have dual-tone black and brown theme 

    MG Motor India is marching towards introducing its new offering for the mid-size SUV segment in India. While the Astor name is now official and we know it will be equipped with a personal AI assistant and level two autonomous driving functions, let’s take a closer look at the interior of the SUV. 

    Dashboard

    The MG Astor will follow a dual-tone theme for the cabin. The combination of black and brown shades on the dashboard as well as on the seats and the door pads give the interior a premium look. The centre stage is taken by a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the silver inserts on the dashboard, around the aircon vents, and the internal door handles looks elegant and stylish. 

    Instrument Cluster

    Besides this, the Astor will also be loaded with an all-digital instrument cluster, push start/stop button, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. It will also be equipped with ADAS level two functions like lane keep assist, speed limit assist, adaptive cruise control, intelligent headlamp control, blind-spot detection, and more. To know more about the autonomous tech on the upcoming MG Astor, click here.

    MG Motor India has not disclosed the powertrain details of the Astor. However, we expect the SUV to be powered by 1.5-litre petrol engine or 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that is offered in several international markets. The transmission options are likely to include manual and automatic gearboxes. As a novice, the Astor will go up against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and the Renault Duster

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
