Weekly news round-up: Volkswagen Virtus launched, New Vitara Brezza launch date, 2022 Kia Seltos facelift spotted

In the week gone by, we have witnessed a series of spy shots for upcoming new cars in the country and a new car launch. Additionally, we have also come across new details for upcoming models. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

New Kia Seltos facelift begins testing in India

The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift was spied testing on Indian roads for the first time. The updated Seltos will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Mechanically, the vehicle is expected to be powered by the existing petrol and diesel engine options. These include the 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

Volkswagen Virtus launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.22 lakh

Volkswagen launched its much-awaited mid-size sedan in India last week. The vehicle is available in four variant options. The colour options of the sedan include Carbon Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, and Rising Blue. The sedan is available in both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine options.

Citroen C3 to be launched in India on 20 July; pre-bookings to open on 1 July

French automaker, Citroen will launch its second product in India on 20 July. The pre-bookings for the vehicle will commence from 1 July and it will be available in two petrol engines options. The C3 will be offered in four mono-tone and two dual-tone shades. The mono-tone colours will include Polar White, Steel Grey, Zesty Orange, and Platinum Grey. The two-tone hues are Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey roof and Polar White with Zesty Orange coloured roof.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus specs leaked ahead of launch

The specs for the long-wheelbase version of the Mahindra Bolero Neo, christened the Neo Plus, was leaked ahead of its debut in India later this year. The upcoming new model will be available in both seven-seat and nine-seat layout options. In terms of dimensions the vehicle measures 4,400mm in length, 1,795mm in width, and 1,812mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,680mm.

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched in India on 30 June, 2022

The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the 2022 Vitara Brezza in India on 30 June. The updated model has started reaching dealerships in the country, while its pre-bookings are likely to commence soon. The compact SUV is expected to continue being powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Toyota’s new SUV (Creta rival) to be unveiled on 1 July

Toyota’s upcoming new SUV will be officially unveiled on 1 July. The vehicle will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos in India. The upcoming model is likely to be equipped with features like a 360-degree camera, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, split headlamps, and connected car technology.

Mahindra to re-introduce five-seat versions for KUV100 NXT

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT will soon get a five-seat version. Currently, the vehicle is limited to a six-seat version. The five-seat option will be offered in the K2, K4, K6, and K8 variants. Additionally, it is also expected to get a Trip variant for the fleet market.

Hyundai i20 variants rejigged

Hyundai India has revised the variant line-up of the i20 premium hatchback. The company has discontinued select Asta variants and has also hiked prices for the Asta (O) 1.2 NA IVT dual-tone variant.