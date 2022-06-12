CarWale
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift spotted

    Gajanan Kashikar

    India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift spotted

    The second-generation facelift prototype of the Mercedes-Benz GLA was recently spotted testing in Stuttgart, Germany. This mid-life facelift is expected to bring a few design changes, a fresh interior, and most probably tweaked powertrains. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is expected to showcase the refreshed GLA later in 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.

    The GLA facelift model was wearing camouflage covering its full fascia and the rear light section, hinting at the subtle updates for the front and back. Going by the spy photographs, it could get redesigned headlights, new daytime running lights, and a new front bumper.

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Front View

    Although the GLA facelift prototype did not have camouflage on the rear bumper, we expect the rear lights to be reshaped too. That said, the new GLA is expected to be similar to the recently unveiled GLC in terms of design. In fact, prototypes of the A-Class hatch and saloon facelifts are undergoing tests. And these models could also bear almost the same changes as the GLA facelift or otherwise.

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Left Rear Three Quarter

    Going forward, the interior of the upcoming GLA facelift might be overhauled as well, bringing in a redesigned dashboard and a new MBUX screen setup, perhaps similar to the new C-Class and GLC. Further, it should come with all the bells and whistles and probably more, like the on-sale GLA.

    Mercedes-Benz is likely to offer a range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, and a plug-in hybrid. All the powertrains are likely to have mild-hybrid assistance onboard. Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel engines may be tweaked to curb the emissions. Besides this, Mercedes-Benz will likely bring mid-life updates to GLA’s performance line-up, namely the GLA 35 and GLA 45S 4Matic+.

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Rear View
    Mercedes-Benz GLA Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    ₹ 44.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
