    Hyundai i20 variants rejigged

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai i20 variants rejigged

    - Hyundai discontinues select Asta variants of the i20

    - The carmaker has also hiked the price of a single variant

    Hyundai India has discreetly revised the variant line-up of the i20 premium hatchback in the country. At the same time, the brand has hiked the price of a single variant in the model’s variant list.

    The price of the Hyundai i20 Asta (O) 1.2 NA IVT dual-tone variant has been increased to Rs 10.71 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant was priced at Rs 10.66 lakh (ex-showroom), which means that there has been a hike of Rs 5,000.

    Coming to the variant list, Hyundai has discontinued the Asta 1.2 IVT and Asta 1.0 DCT in the i20 line-up. The model continues to be offered in 19 variants across three powertrain options. Back in April, the Hyundai i20 scored a three-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test, details and images of which are available here.

