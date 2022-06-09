Volkswagen Virtus launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.22 lakh

- Available with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines

- Deliveries to commence soon

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched the Virtus mid-size sedan with introductory prices starting at Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Available with two petrol powertrains, four variants, and six exterior shades, the carmaker will commence the deliveries of the Virtus soon.

Volkswagen Virtus: Exterior highlights

The front of the Volkswagen Virtus gets a clean design with two horizontal chrome slats that extend up to the LED headlamps which also get integrated DRLs. Further down, the fog lamps get a vertical housing while the chrome insert on the bumper gives the Virtus an appealing look.

At the side are dual-tone alloy wheels. Notably, the top-spec GT trim gets gloss black alloy wheels and a ‘GT’ badge on the front fender. At the rear, the split tail lamps get a smoke effect and theb’Virtus’ lettering is placed more prominently at the centre of the boot. The colour options of the sedan include Carbon Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, and Rising Blue.

Volkswagen Virtus: Interior and features

The cabin of the Volkswagen Virtus is dominated by a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and leather upholstery.

On the safety front, the Virtus is equipped with six airbags, multi-collision brakes, a reverse parking camera, and electronic stability control.

Volkswagen Virtus: Engine and transmission options

The Volkswagen Virtus can be had in two petrol engines – 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol. The former has an output of 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine is a more potent offering that generates 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The motor is mated only to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox while a manual gearbox is given a miss for this powertrain. We have driven the Volkswagen Virtus and you can read our first-drive review here.

With the Virtus now in the ring, thise mid-size sedan will now compete against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and its DNA cousin, the Skoda Slavia.

The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of Volkswagen Virtus are as follows:

Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 Comfortline MT – Rs 11.22 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 Highline MT - Rs 12.98 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 Highline AT - Rs 14.28 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 Topline MT - Rs 14.42 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 Topline AT - Rs 15.72 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 GT DSG - Rs 17.92 lakh