    Tata announces discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June 2022

    Jay Shah

    843 Views
    - No discount offers on Tata Altroz and Tata Punch

    - Tata Safari and Tata Harrier get the highest discount offers

    Tata Motors has listed an array of discounts on some of its models, such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari this month. These discounts are in the form of cash discounts, exchange discounts, and corporate benefits. Read on to know the model-wise offers. 

    Starting with the budget hatchback Tata Tiago, which was recently launched with a CNG alternative, the XE, XM, and XT variants of the hatchback are offered with an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. Whereas, the higher XZ and XZ+ trims get an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000.

    The offers on the Tata Tigor include a cash discount of Rs 10,000 for XE and XM variants. The XZ and XZ+ trims are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000. It is to be noted that these offers do not apply to the CNG variants of the hatchback and sedan. The rural discount stands at Rs 2,500 while the corporate benefit is capped at Rs 3,000 for both the models. 

    All variants of Tata Safari and Tata Harrier are available with exchange benefits of Rs 40,000. Additionally, the Harrier benefits with rural discount, corporate discount, and healthcare workers scheme of up to Rs 5,000. Then, Tata Nexon is offered with corporate discount and healthcare workers discount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. 

    The mentioned offers are valid till 30 June, 2022 and may vary depending on location and variants. 

