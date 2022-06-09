Discounts up to Rs 70,000 on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV300, and other models in June 2022

A few Mahindra dealerships in the country are offering a range of discounts across the product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and accessories worth Rs 20,000. The XUV300 is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 13,900, an exchange bonus of Rs 18,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra Marazzo include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The current-gen Scorpio can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories worth Rs 13,000. Discounts on the Bolero Neo are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no discounts on the XUV700, KUV100 NXT, or Thar.