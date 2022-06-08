Maruti Suzuki produces 1,60,459 passenger vehicles in May 2022

- 47,633 utility vehicles and vans produced

Maruti Suzuki has listed its production figures for May 2022. In the previous month, the car manufacturer produced a total of 1,64,859 vehicles. Out of these, 1,60,459 passenger vehicles were manufactured while 4,400 were light commercial vehicles.

Under the mini and compact cars segment, Maruti Suzuki built 1,11,009 vehicles. This segment is the biggest contributor to the overall sales and comprises models like Alto, Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, Baleno, Ignis, Celerio, and S-Presso. A total of 1,817 units of the Ciaz were made while the production of utility vehicles and vans stood at 47,633 units. This includes Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Vitara Brezza, Jimny, Eeco, and OEM model.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Brezza on 30 June. The refreshed SUV will receive cosmetic updates, a revamped cabin, new features, and a new six-speed automatic gearbox. To know more about the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, click here.

Till now in 2022, the carmaker has introduced the updated versions of the Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, and the Wagon R. In the months to come, Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce Alto facelift and an all-new mid-size SUV that could make its debut by the end of this year.