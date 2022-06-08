CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,60,459 passenger vehicles in May 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    138 Views
    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,60,459 passenger vehicles in May 2022

    - 47,633 utility vehicles and vans produced

    - New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to launch on 30 June

    Maruti Suzuki has listed its production figures for May 2022. In the previous month, the car manufacturer produced a total of 1,64,859 vehicles. Out of these, 1,60,459 passenger vehicles were manufactured while 4,400 were light commercial vehicles. 

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the mini and compact cars segment, Maruti Suzuki built 1,11,009 vehicles. This segment is the biggest contributor to the overall sales and comprises models like Alto, Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, Baleno, Ignis, Celerio, and S-Presso. A total of 1,817 units of the Ciaz were made while the production of utility vehicles and vans stood at 47,633 units. This includes Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Vitara Brezza, Jimny, Eeco, and OEM model. 

    In other news, Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Brezza on 30 June. The refreshed SUV will receive cosmetic updates, a revamped cabin, new features, and a new six-speed automatic gearbox. To know more about the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    Till now in 2022, the carmaker has introduced the updated versions of the Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, and the Wagon R. In the months to come, Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce Alto facelift and an all-new mid-size SUV that could make its debut by the end of this year. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BMW celebrates 50 years of the iconic M badge

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4769 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4769 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki produces 1,60,459 passenger vehicles in May 2022