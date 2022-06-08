New Maruti Suzuki Brezza interior spied; electric sunroof confirmed

- Pre-bookings to open soon

- Launch on 30 June, 2022

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the launch of the new Brezza on 30 June, 2022. While you can read more about the refreshed SUV here, the interior design has been leaked on the web. Let us know more about it.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza interior details

As per the leaked images, the new Brezza will get a revamped dashboard layout with a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, a push start/stop button, automatic climate control with reworked controls, and a heads-up display.

In a first for a Maruti car, the Brezza will also debut an electric single-pane sunroof. Additionally, the Brezza will be equipped with rear aircon vents and a 12V socket for rear passengers. The brown colour insert across the centre portion of the dashboard looks upmarket and blends well with the black and silver theme.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza exterior highlights

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a new front fascia with a black slat at the centre and LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs on either side. The Brezza will be offered in multiple single and dual-tone exterior shades and the most recently spotted one is the grey hue.

The SUV will ride on dual-tone alloy wheels. Then, towards the rear will be sleek tail lamps and a ‘Brezza’ badge at the centre of the boot. To know more about the new Brezza, click here.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza engine specifications

The new Brezza is most likely to be powered by the brand’s new 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid and idle start/stop technology. The power will be transmitted through a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

