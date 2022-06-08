CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2023 Polestar 3 electric sports SUV teased with 600km range

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    1,247 Views
    2023 Polestar 3 electric sports SUV teased with 600km range

    Polestar has teased its first electric SUV, the Polestar 3, ahead of its global debut in October 2022. The SUV will come with a dual-motor setup, a large battery, and a WLTP range target of over 600km, as confirmed by the Swedish carmaker.

    This SUV will use next-generation Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2), sharing the underpinning with the upcoming new-generation electric Volvo XC90. Besides this, Polestar will offer the electric SUV’s autonomous highway piloting with the support of hi-tech LiDAR sensors from Luminar and the Nvidia computing system.

    Ahead of the world premiere, the company has revealed a photo of the Polestar 3 showing bold proportions, an aerodynamic body, and the typical Polestar design elements. Regarding design, it features air inlets at the edge of the bonnet, slimmer Thor’s hammer daytime driving lights, flush door handles, coupé-style slanted roof line, prominent body cladding, and a rear spoiler.

    The firm is likely to open its order books for the Polestar 3 in a few markets on the unveiling day. Meanwhile, the electric SUV will go into series production in the United States and China in early 2023. That said, Polestar will also bring two new cars in 2024 and 2025.

    Commenting upon the announcement, Thomas Ingenlath, CEO, Polestar, said, “Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age. Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character. With this car, we bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW celebrates 50 years of the iconic M badge
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza interior spied; electric sunroof confirmed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 44.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Polestar 3 electric sports SUV teased with 600km range