2023 Polestar 3 electric sports SUV teased with 600km range

Polestar has teased its first electric SUV, the Polestar 3, ahead of its global debut in October 2022. The SUV will come with a dual-motor setup, a large battery, and a WLTP range target of over 600km, as confirmed by the Swedish carmaker.

This SUV will use next-generation Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2), sharing the underpinning with the upcoming new-generation electric Volvo XC90. Besides this, Polestar will offer the electric SUV’s autonomous highway piloting with the support of hi-tech LiDAR sensors from Luminar and the Nvidia computing system.

Ahead of the world premiere, the company has revealed a photo of the Polestar 3 showing bold proportions, an aerodynamic body, and the typical Polestar design elements. Regarding design, it features air inlets at the edge of the bonnet, slimmer Thor’s hammer daytime driving lights, flush door handles, coupé-style slanted roof line, prominent body cladding, and a rear spoiler.

The firm is likely to open its order books for the Polestar 3 in a few markets on the unveiling day. Meanwhile, the electric SUV will go into series production in the United States and China in early 2023. That said, Polestar will also bring two new cars in 2024 and 2025.

Commenting upon the announcement, Thomas Ingenlath, CEO, Polestar, said, “Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age. Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character. With this car, we bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots.”