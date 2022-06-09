Citroen India to expand its dealership network before C3 launch

Citroen India’s La Maison dealership network to grow

The C3 will be launched on 20 July

Citroen has revealed that it will be expanding its La Maison dealership network before the launch of the much-anticipated C3 compact SUV. Currently, the brand has its unique dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Mumbai, and Surat.

New Citroen dealerships in India

The following cities will be added to the La Maison Citroen dealership network in India before the all-new C3 is launched in the country on 20 July, 2022:

Chandigarh Jaipur Indore Nagpur Visakhapatnam Kozhikode

With the addition of these six new dealerships, Citroen’s network will now expand to 20 dealerships across 19 cities.

What is La Maison?

La Maison Citroen, which translates to ‘The House of Citroen’, is a unique ‘phygital’ (physical+digital) retail space introduced by the brand around the launch of the C5 Aircross, back in April 2021.

Using as many digital tools as possible, the space offers a seamless experience to buyers where they can choose, build, and accessorise a Citroen car from the comfort of their home and then continue to make changes or explore more about their purchase at the dealership.

The dealerships are designed around a modular design, thus a premium browsing and buying experience is guaranteed even in cities with compact dealership spaces, to give a perspective, as small as 150 sq m!

Citroen C3 details

The Citroen C3 will be the company’s second offering in India, entering a completely different segment of the market as compared to its first product - the premium C5 Aircross SUV. The C3 will be a direct rival to the popular Tata Punch, while also taking on hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It is also expected to contend with lower-priced variants of larger crossover SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Tata Nexon.

There will be two variants on offer, named the Live and the Feel. The customers can choose to add accessories individually or in pre-determined packs. The powertrain options include two petrol engine options — a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated unit developing 81bhp and 115Nm and a turbocharged version of the same motor that will develop 109bhp and 190Nm. Only manual transmissions will be offered at launch, where the former will be mated to a five-speed unit and the latter will get a six-speed unit. Click here for more details.