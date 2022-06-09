CarWale
    BMW M3 Touring to debut at 2022 Goodwood FoS

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Part of M Division’s 50th anniversary celebration 

    -         Will be joined by many other M products at the FoS

    BMW has dropped the details of the armada they’d be arriving with at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Since this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the M Division, we will be seeing many high-performance M cars along with an M celebratory ‘central feature’ outside Goodwood House. Of the expected newcomers at the venue, we are anticipating the M3 Touring to break cover at last.

    Not only will the M3 Touring make its official global premiere, but it will also make the hill climb on the occasion, confirms BMW. Of what we know so far about the resurrected Touring version of the M3, the high-performance M3 station wagon will be powered by the same 3.0-litre straight-six as the sedan and coupe. It will most likely have an xDrive and automatic gearbox, but BMW has remained tightlipped about any other technical details. As for the looks of the long-roof M3, there will be quad-exhaust at the back, a striking-looking, sleek set of LED tail lamps, the same large kidney grille up front and massive M-specific alloy wheels. 

    Joining the long-awaited M3 Touring will be the recently revealed M4 CSL. BMW won’t miss a chance to showcase its all-electric line-up which is now joined by the iX1, i7, iX and i4

