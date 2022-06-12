New Range Rover Sport debut — Now in pictures

If I were to tell you about any recent epic launch, it has to be the Range Rover Sport! With its world-first stunt of climbing the ascent of the 193m tall Icelandic Karahnjukar dam spillway against 750 tonnes of flowing water per minute, the JaguarLand Rover-owned company has made quite a statement with the debut of its third-generation Range Rover Sport. Here's a picture gallery.

Driven by the official James Bond stunt driver Jessica Hawkins, the New Range Rover Sport became the world's first vehicle to climb up a flooded dam spillway in Iceland.

The carmaker chose such a daredevil debut for its third-generation Range Rover Sport to show off the most advanced combination of chassis technologies ever fitted to a Land Rover.

It's based on Land Rover’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex). Further, it includes a dynamic toolkit and technologies to govern the new SUV's integrated chassis control system.

Then, adaptive off-road cruise control is being offered for the first time. That too with a dynamic air suspension with switchable volume air springs, all being a first for a Range Rover.

Then, apart from twin-valve active dampers, dynamic master stormer handling pack is offered as an option for buyers.

The latter packs in the electronic active differential with torque vectoring by braking, Dynamic ResponsePro, and all-wheel steering, among others.