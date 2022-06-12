CarWale
    New Range Rover Sport debut — Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    515 Views
    New Range Rover Sport debut — Now in pictures

    If I were to tell you about any recent epic launch, it has to be the Range Rover Sport! With its world-first stunt of climbing the ascent of the 193m tall Icelandic Karahnjukar dam spillway against 750 tonnes of flowing water per minute, the JaguarLand Rover-owned company has made quite a statement with the debut of its third-generation Range Rover Sport. Here's a picture gallery.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Front View

    Driven by the official James Bond stunt driver Jessica Hawkins, the New Range Rover Sport became the world's first vehicle to climb up a flooded dam spillway in Iceland.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Front View

    The carmaker chose such a daredevil debut for its third-generation Range Rover Sport to show off the most advanced combination of chassis technologies ever fitted to a Land Rover.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Right Side View

    It's based on Land Rover’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex). Further, it includes a dynamic toolkit and technologies to govern the new SUV's integrated chassis control system.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Left Front Three Quarter

    Then, adaptive off-road cruise control is being offered for the first time. That too with a dynamic air suspension with switchable volume air springs, all being a first for a Range Rover.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Left Side View

    Then, apart from twin-valve active dampers, dynamic master stormer handling pack is offered as an option for buyers.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Right Front Three Quarter

    The latter packs in the electronic active differential with torque vectoring by braking, Dynamic ResponsePro, and all-wheel steering, among others.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Front View
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
