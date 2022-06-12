CarWale
    New Range Rover Sport — All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    448 Views
    New Range Rover Sport — All you need to know

    Introduction

    JaguarLand Rover recently unveiled the all-new Range Rover Sport globally. Hot on the heels of its international debut, the automaker’s Indian counterpart has listed this SUV on the company’s website within days. Here's all you need to know about the car.

    Exterior

    This is the latest Range Rover Sport that's based on the MLA-Flex architecture. The existing version of the SUV and this new one look somewhat familiar. However, the new one has a longer wheelbase. Also, compared to the outgoing version, the new one's front features a sportier look with a slimmer radiator grille and headlamps. Apart from the flush-fitting door handles, the SUV continues with its minimalistic design on the side. Round at the back there are slim LED tail lamps which sit flush into the bodywork. Besides, completing the sporty look at the back is a rear bumper with a black skid plate and twin rectangular exhaust tips.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Wheel

    Interior

    The new Range Rover Sport's cabin features a 13.1-inch touchscreen with the Pivi Pro infotainment system. Then, there's a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster behind its new three-spoke steering wheel. Other noteworthy features include 22-way power-adjustable seats with massage function, a ClearSight IRVM, dynamic air suspension, and Terrain Response 2 with adaptive off-road cruise control.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dashboard

    Engine and gearbox

    The Indian website lists the Range Rover Sport which is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. This engine produces 345bhp and 700Nm of torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. We are not sure but as an estimated guess the carmaker might consider introducing its hybrid and V8 versions sometime later.

    Timeline and Pricing

    The bookings for the new Range Rover Sport have officially begun in India with deliveries expected to start soon. It's offered in four trims — SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition, and prices start at Rs 1.64 crore and go up to Rs 1.84 crore, ex-showroom. One can book this luxury SUV online or by visiting their nearest Land Rover dealership.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Left Front Three Quarter
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.98 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.06 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.94 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.98 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.03 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.83 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.98 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.99 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.86 Crore

