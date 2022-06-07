Citroen C3 to be launched in India on 20 July; pre-bookings to open on 1 July

- To be offered with two petrol engines

- Will be available in four mono-tone and two dual-tone colours

Citroen India has announced that the C3 will make its India debut on 20 July, 2022. The pre-bookings for the micro-SUV will commence from 1 July and the model will be offered with two petrol powertrains.

Citroen C3 exterior styling

The Citroen C3 will have quirky styling with split headlamp setup and dual chrome-slat front grille. It will also sport dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, plastic cladding, and squared tail lamps.

The C3 will be offered in four mono-tone and two dual-tone shades. The mono-tone colours will include Polar White, Steel Grey, Zesty Orange, and Platinum Grey. The two-tone hues are Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey roof and Polar White with Zesty Orange coloured roof.

Citroen C3 interior and feature list

Inside, the cabin of the C3 will be offered in Anodized Grey and Zesty Orange theme. The features are likely to include a digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls.

Citroen C3 technical specifications

Mechanically, the Citroen C3 will be powered by two petrol engines – 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. The former will have an output of 81bhp while the latter will be powerful which will generate 109bhp. The transmission options will include a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual gearbox. There will be no automatic gearboxes on offer.