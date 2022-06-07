CarWale
    Kolte-Patil Developers partners with Tata Power to set up EV charging stations

    Gajanan Kashikar

    614 Views
    Kolte-Patil Developers partners with Tata Power to set up EV charging stations

    Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers and EV charging solution giant Tata Power have joined hands to install EV charging stations at Kolte-Patil Developers’ projects in Pune, Mumbai, and Bangalore. 

    As a part of this partnership, Tata Power will install 60kW DC fast chargers and 7.4kW AC Type-2 chargers, depending upon the requirement at the Kolte-Patil apartments. The EV owners will benefit from 24/7 access to charging points along with monitoring of the charging activity of their vehicle and making online payments via the Tata Power EZ Charge smartphone app.

    Tata Power has collaborated with numerous entities and government institutions to set up EV charging stations across India. What's more, it has already installed over 1,500 public and semi-public EV chargers, while more than 500 are in the process of installation. Besides this, the firm also has a network of 13,000 home wall box chargers.

    Speaking upon the collaboration, Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Chief of New Business Services, Tata Power, said, “Tata Power is leading India's E-mobility transformation by providing charging stations along highways, residential and commercial complexes. Our technical prowess in the EV charging space, together with Kolte Patil Developers' wide client base across key metros cities, would undoubtedly pave the way for rapid adoption of electric vehicles.'

    Commenting on the occasion, Rahul Talele, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers, said, “We are excited to join hands with Tata Power on this partnership.  ESG and Customer-Centricity have been key focus areas for us. Kolte-Patil Developers has been creating environment-friendly spaces, which are present perfect and future-proof through our designs and execution for several years. And this alliance allows us to further improve the quality of the lives of our residents in a smart, sustainable manner.”

