Volkswagen dispatches 2,177 units of Virtus in May 2022

2022 Volkswagen Virtus dispatches

Ahead of its launch on 9 June, Volkswagen dispatched 2177 units of the Virtus last month. This list includes the dealer display cars as well as deliveries to the first batch of customers that are expected to happen as soon as the prices are announced on launch day.

2022 Volkswagen Virtus engine and gearbox options

The Virtus is Volkswagen’s second car under its India 2.0 programme and is offered with two petrol engines and two gearbox options. There are six colour options and it is expected to follow the lines of the Taigun with variants names like Comfortline, Highline and Topline. The 1.0-litre versions will have all the trim levels while the 1.5 DSG is expected to be offered only in the Highline and Topline trims.

2022 Volkswagen Virtus competition

When launched, it will rival the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz and the Skoda Slavia.