CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen dispatches 2,177 units of Virtus in May 2022

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    447 Views
    Volkswagen dispatches 2,177 units of Virtus in May 2022

    - India launch on June 9

    - Two petrol engine and gearbox options

    2022 Volkswagen Virtus dispatches 

    Ahead of its launch on 9 June, Volkswagen dispatched 2177 units of the Virtus last month. This list includes the dealer display cars as well as deliveries to the first batch of customers that are expected to happen as soon as the prices are announced on launch day.

    2022 Volkswagen Virtus engine and gearbox options

    The Virtus is Volkswagen’s second car under its India 2.0 programme and is offered with two petrol engines and two gearbox options. There are six colour options and it is expected to follow the lines of the Taigun with variants names like Comfortline, Highline and Topline. The 1.0-litre versions will have all the trim levels while the 1.5 DSG is expected to be offered only in the Highline and Topline trims.

    2022 Volkswagen Virtus competition

    When launched, it will rival the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz and the Skoda Slavia

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Venue infotainment system to offer nature sounds
     Next 
    Kolte-Patil Developers partners with Tata Power to set up EV charging stations

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2318 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2318 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen dispatches 2,177 units of Virtus in May 2022