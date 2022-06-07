Hyundai Venue infotainment system to offer nature sounds

- Debuted on the Kia Carens

- India launch on June 16

The infotainment system in the 2022 Hyundai Venue will offer sounds of nature as one of the features. The idea of this is that it will provide a way for the owners to experience calmness and relaxation within the confines of their car. This feature debuted with the Kia Carens earlier this year.

2022 Hyundai Venue launch and variant details

The 2022 Hyundai Venue will launch in India on 16 June. It will be offered in five variants across six single-tone colours and one dual-tone paint scheme.

2022 Hyundai Venue engine details

Hyundai will offer the 2022 Venue with two petrol mills and one diesel engine. The 1.2-litre MPi petrol and 1.5-litre diesel get a manual gearbox as standard. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol gets a six-speed iMT and seven-speed DCT as standard.

2022 Hyundai Venue competition

When launched, the Hyundai Venue will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Honda WRV, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon.