    New Volkswagen Virtus to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - 2022 Volkswagen Virtus will be available with two engine options

    - Pre-bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 11,000

    Introduction

    Volkswagen India is all set to introduce its new sedan, the Virtus, in the country tomorrow. The German automobile manufacturer unveiled the model in March this year, and it has already begun arriving at local dealerships, details of which are available here.

    The Volkswagen Virtus is the brand’s second offering based on the India 2.0 project, and is underpinned by the same MQB-A0-IN platform that also forms the base not just for the Taigun, but also the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia.

    Engine options

    Under the hood, the new Volkswagen Virtus will be offered with two powertrains including the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI motor and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI Evo petrol motor. The former is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit. We have driven the Virtus and you can read our review here.

    Features 

    Feature highlights of the 2022 Volkswagen Virtus include LED headlamps, new 16-inch alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lights, Virtus lettering on the boot lid, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, automatic climate control, cruise control, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Customers will be able to choose from three trims across six colours, details of which are available here.

