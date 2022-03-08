CarWale
    New Volkswagen Virtus variant details revealed; pre-bookings open

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Volkswagen Virtus variant details revealed; pre-bookings open

    - The Volkswagen Virtus was unveiled earlier today

    - The sedan is expected to be launched in India in May 2022

    Volkswagen India unveiled the Virtus sedan in the country earlier today, details of which are available here. The model, which is the spiritual successor to the Vento, is expected to be launched in India in May 2022.

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Front Three Quarter

    Pre-bookings for the new Volkswagen Virtus have commenced for an amount of Rs 11,000. The model will be offered with two engine options including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, and is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, and is offered only with a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

    The 2022 Volkswagen Virtus will be offered in three variants including 1.0 MT, 1.0 AT, and 1.5 DSG. The model will be available in six colours such as Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Curcuma Yellow.

    Volkswagen Virtus Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus include LED projector headlamps, fog lights, red brake calipers, black ORVMs, roof, and shark fin antenna, GT Line badging on the front fender, 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome inserts for the front and rear bumpers, LED tail lights, an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, six airbags, and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

