Volkswagen Virtus unveiled – All you need to know

German automaker, Volkswagen has globally revealed the Virtus mid-size sedan in India. The company has also commenced pre-bookings for the vehicle ahead of its anticipated launch in the country soon. The company claims that the new model is the longest vehicle in the premium midsize segment and is also believed to offer the best-in-segment cabin and boot space of 521-litres. The Virtus is the second model to be introduced under the India 2.0 project and is developed on the MQB AO IN platform with up to 95 per cent localisation levels.

The newly unveiled Volkswagen Virtus is available in Dynamic Line and Performance Line trims.

Exterior

The new Volkswagen Virtus offers six colour options – Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, and Rising Blue Metallic. In terms of dimensions, the Virtus has a length of 4,561mm, a width of 1,752mm, and a height of 1,487mm. Moreover, the vehicle’s wheelbase measures 2,651mm and boot space stands at 521-litres.

The fascia is highlighted by a signature grille with integrated LED headlamps and a chrome front grille wing with glossy black accents. The rear section is highlighted by a rear chrome wing, signature LED tail lamps, and Virtus lettering on the boot lid. Additionally, the feature highlights in the Dynamic Line includes dual-tone alloys, and chrome accents in the front, side, and rear. On the other hand, the Performance Line additionally offers GT styling elements, dual-tone roof, black ORVMs, 16-inch black alloy wheels, boot lid spoiler, and red coloured front brake callipers.

Interior

The newly launched Virtus is equipped with an eight-inch digital cockpit, large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and engine start, smart-touch climatronic AC, electric sunroof, leather/leatherette upholstery, and eight-speakers. Furthermore, in terms of convenience, the Virtus gets wireless mobile charging, MyVolkswagen Connect App, front ventilated seats, and more. The Performance Line additionally offers a 60:40 split option for the rear seat, aluminium pedals, and red stitching on seats.

Engine

The vehicle is available in 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). Both engine options get idle start/stop to deliver better fuel efficiency figures. The 1.0-litre TSI engine generates 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre EVO TSI engine with ACT produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission engine options include a seven-speed DSG, six-speed automatic torque converter, and six-speed manual transmission options.

Safety

In terms of safety, The Volkswagen Virtus is packed with over 40 active and passive safety features. The sedan offers up to six airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, ISOFIX, tyre pressure deflation warning, reverse camera, three rear headrests, and more.