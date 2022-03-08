CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Virtus unveiled – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,559 Views
    Volkswagen Virtus unveiled – All you need to know

    German automaker, Volkswagen has globally revealed the Virtus mid-size sedan in India. The company has also commenced pre-bookings for the vehicle ahead of its anticipated launch in the country soon. The company claims that the new model is the longest vehicle in the premium midsize segment and is also believed to offer the best-in-segment cabin and boot space of 521-litres. The Virtus is the second model to be introduced under the India 2.0 project and is developed on the MQB AO IN platform with up to 95 per cent localisation levels. 

    The newly unveiled Volkswagen Virtus is available in Dynamic Line and Performance Line trims. 

    Exterior

    The new Volkswagen Virtus offers six colour options – Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, and Rising Blue Metallic. In terms of dimensions, the Virtus has a length of 4,561mm, a width of 1,752mm, and a height of 1,487mm. Moreover, the vehicle’s wheelbase measures 2,651mm and boot space stands at 521-litres. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Right Front Three Quarter

    The fascia is highlighted by a signature grille with integrated LED headlamps and a chrome front grille wing with glossy black accents. The rear section is highlighted by a rear chrome wing, signature LED tail lamps, and Virtus lettering on the boot lid. Additionally, the feature highlights in the Dynamic Line includes dual-tone alloys, and chrome accents in the front, side, and rear. On the other hand, the Performance Line additionally offers GT styling elements, dual-tone roof, black ORVMs, 16-inch black alloy wheels, boot lid spoiler, and red coloured front brake callipers. 

    Interior

    The newly launched Virtus is equipped with an eight-inch digital cockpit, large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and engine start, smart-touch climatronic AC, electric sunroof, leather/leatherette upholstery, and eight-speakers. Furthermore, in terms of convenience, the Virtus gets wireless mobile charging, MyVolkswagen Connect App, front ventilated seats, and more. The Performance Line additionally offers a 60:40 split option for the rear seat, aluminium pedals, and red stitching on seats. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Dashboard

    Engine

    The vehicle is available in 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). Both engine options get idle start/stop to deliver better fuel efficiency figures. The 1.0-litre TSI engine generates 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre EVO TSI engine with ACT produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission engine options include a seven-speed DSG, six-speed automatic torque converter, and six-speed manual transmission options. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Rear Seats

    Safety 

    In terms of safety, The Volkswagen Virtus is packed with over 40 active and passive safety features. The sedan offers up to six airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, ISOFIX, tyre pressure deflation warning, reverse camera, three rear headrests, and more.

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Volkswagen Virtus variant details revealed; pre-bookings open

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2246 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Sedan Cars
    MG ZS EV

    MG ZS EV

    ₹ 25.88 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus NX 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lexus NX 2022

    ₹ 59.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2246 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Virtus unveiled – All you need to know