    New Kia Seltos facelift begins testing in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,678 Views
    New Kia Seltos facelift begins testing in India

    - The updated Kia Seltos facelift has been previously spotted testing on international soil

    - The model could be launched in India later this year

    Kia Seltos facelift introduction

    A new set of spy images shared on the web gives us our first look at the facelifted Kia Seltos that has been seen testing locally for the first time. The spy shots reveal two test mules of the mid-size SUV, including a higher variant and a base variant. The model has been spotted testing internationally in the recent past, and you can read all about it here.

    Kia Seltos facelift exterior design

    Kia Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images here, the new Kia Seltos facelift is wrapped in heavy camouflage, hiding most of the changes to its exterior design. We can see an additional layer of camo at the rear, hinting at where a majority of the changes could lie. The only visible change in the photos here is a set of refreshed tail lights. The two test mules can be differentiated by the wheel design, with the first unit featuring alloy wheels while the second unit rides on steel wheels with wheel covers.

    Kia Seltos Right Side View

    Previous spy shots of the facelifted Kia Seltos have revealed that the model could get a new grille, tweaked internals for the headlamp and DRL setup, new front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lights, and a set of new alloy wheels.

    Kia Seltos facelift interiors and features

    Kia Seltos Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the interior of the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to come equipped with features such as a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, new upholstery, and an updated touchscreen infotainment system.

    Kia Seltos facelift engine options

    Under the hood, the new Kia Seltos facelift could be powered by the same set of engines as the outgoing model. These include the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Once launched, the Seltos facelift will rival the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq. We expect the refreshed Seltos to arrive by the end of the year. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
