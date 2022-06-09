2022 Rainforest Challenge to be held from 23 to 30 July

- 28 teams across India will be participating

- This is the eighth season of RFC India

Season eight of The Rainforest Challenge (RFC) is announced. To be held in Goa like every year, the 2022 RFC will see 28 teams from across the country battling out for the coveted off-road trophy from 23 to 30 July.

Of the 28 teams competing this year, there are nine teams from Telangana, six from Maharashtra, four from Goa, three from Delhi, two teams each from Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh and one each from Chandigarh and Kerala. Like every year, the off-road motorsport competition will test the contestants’ driving and vehicle recovery skills, and team spirit along with their physical and mental strength under extreme off-road conditions. Each team, comprising a driver and a co-driver, will undertake 26 Special Stages (SS) during the competition. And the top Indian driver of RFC India 2022 will win a free entry to the RFC Global Series Finale which will be held in Malaysia at the end of the year.

Launched in 2014, RFC India is the India chapter of the Rainforest Challenge of Malaysia, which is ranked third among the five toughest off-road races in the world. Today, RFC India is amongst the top two RFC global events out of the 51 editions held across 21 countries.