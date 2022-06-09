Kia India to install EV fast chargers at dealerships

South Korean auto firm Kia will install 150kW EV fast chargers at 15 of its dealerships in 12 cities across India. In fact, the carmaker has already announced that it will be selling the recently launched all-new EV6 at these EV dealerships. Meanwhile, the EV6 has received 356 bookings so far, although Kia had only planned 100 units for the Indian automotive market.

The Kia EV6 is available in a choice of two trims — GT Line RWD and GT Line AWD with a single 77.4kWh battery pack. The RWD trim produces 225bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the AWD variant makes 345bhp and 650Nm of torque. Besides this, the former gives out a WLTP-certified range of 528km, while the latter has a travel range of 425km on a full charge.

It supports 800-volt charging architecture enabling rapid charging. Thus, a 350kW charger can charge the EV6 from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes, while a 50kW charger takes 73 minutes. With the 150kW chargers at the Kia dealerships, EV6 could be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes.

The EV6 comes with numerous features, such as eight airbags, dual-zone temperature control, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver seat, cooled front seats, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, augmented reality head-up display, a 12.3-inch driver display, a 12.3-inch centre information hub, Kia Connect with over 60 features, and ADAS.

Kia, during the EV6 launch, revealed its plans for sustainable future mobility. As part of it, the brand will invest in regional research and development to develop electric vehicles in the country. This plan includes developing a variety of body style EVs covering mass market and premium segments. Not to mention, Kia will introduce its first India-specific EV in 2025.