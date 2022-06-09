New India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line makes global debut

- Hyundai Creta N line gets a host of cosmetic updates and feature additions

- The model is powered by a 118bhp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

New Creta N Line introduction

Hyundai has officially pulled the covers off the Creta N Line in Brazil. Essentially a sportier iteration of the mid-size SUV, the new Creta N Line was spotted completely undisguised last month, details of which are available here.

New Creta N Line exterior design

In terms of design, the 2022 Hyundai Creta N Line gets a new grille design finished in dark chrome and an N Line badge, a revised front bumper, triangular-shaped fog lights, and black skid plates up-front. On either side, the model benefits from a set of new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, N Line badging on the front fenders, and a dark chrome finish for the window line.

Towards the rear, the Hyundai Creta N Line receives updates in the form of a tweaked rear bumper with a large diffuser, circular dual exhaust pipes on the right side, and a smoked finish for the lower section of the tail lights.

New Creta N Line interiors

Moving to the interiors, the India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line comes equipped with leather seats with N Line logos and contrast red stitching as well as N Line-spec elements such as the steering wheel and gear lever. A few other notable features of the model include a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

New Creta N Line engine options

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta N Line is offered only with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. A six-speed automatic unit is the sole transmission on offer. The India-spec model though could arrive with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor producing 138bhp and 242Nm of torque, paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.