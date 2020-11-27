New car launches in India in December 2020

The last month of the year is set to be witness to a range of product launches for the Indian automobile market. The confirmed list includes a mixed bag of an SUV, a luxury sedan, a sub-four metre SUV and a performance-oriented sedan. We find out all the details.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite will be the brand’s answer to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda WRV, Tata Nexon, and the Ford EcoSport. The prices of the model will be announced on 2 December and we have already driven the car, a detailed review of which you can find here. The Magnite will be powered by a 1.0-litre engine in the naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. A five-speed manual unit will be standard while a CVT unit will be available in higher variants. The model will be offered in four variants and you can read the variant-wise features here.

New Force Gurkha

The second-gen Force Gurkha was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. The model has been spotted testing on numerous occasions, and Force Motors has revealed that the updated model will arrive by the end of the year. The model will source power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission. Also on offer will be a 4x4 transfer case. Feature highlights of the new Gurkha will include an all-new exterior design, a new dashboard, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

The successor to the CLA-Class, the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo which will soon be followed by its market launch later this month. Powertrain options are likely to include 2.0-litre petrol and diesel motors as well as a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor in the AMG variant. The model was recently listed on the brand’s official website and will come equipped with features such as the latest MBUX system, panoramic sunroof, all LED lighting, cruise control, wireless charging, widescreen display, and dual-zone climate control.

Audi S5 Sportback

Back in October, Audi India shared a teaser image of an upcoming model during the launch of the Q2 SUV. The model, none other than the S5 Sportback, will be launched in India this month. The third performance-oriented model to be launched by the brand this year after the RS 7 and the RS Q8, the S5 Sportback will arrive as a CBU unit and is expected to cross north of Rs 1 crore price tag. The S5 Sportback will be propelled by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine producing 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. Audi India is yet to confirm the launch date for the S5 Sportback. Stay tuned for updates.