New Volvo S60 debuts in India

-Bookings to commence in January, 2021

-It will be powered by a single 2.0-litre petrol motor in T4 Inscription trim

The third-generation Volvo S60 has finally reached the Indian shores and was unveiled by the Swedish car makers today via a digital event. The car is set to meet the Indian roads in Q1 of 2021.

Given the exterior styling, the new S60 looks like a scaled down version of the luxury saloon S90. It is also based on the SPA platform borrowed from the elder brother. The front of the car looks simple but strong with the sharp T-shaped LED DRLs cutting through the headlight units till the gloss black front grille. The side looks neat with minimal crease line and slightly raked quarter glass and gloss black OVRMs. The Indian-spec will be available with 18-inch multi-spoke black diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear looks striking with vertically split LED tail lamp clusters and functional twin exhaust tips.

Moving on to the inside, the baby sedan draws many of its interior design cues from the V60, estate version of the model. The cabin looks uncluttered and well laid out with the centre console in the portrait shape. The highlights of the car include wireless smartphone charging, four-zone climate system, Harman Kardon sound system and a rear-view parking camera. Potential buyers can choose from three available interior themes – white, charcoal black and maroon.

To make it a Volvo in the true sense, the Swedish car manufacturer is offering some superior safety and driver assistance tech like adaptive cruise control, driver and speed alert control, city safety with steering support, lane keeping aid, pilot assist and brakes with hill start assist. With more focus towards enhancing the safety of its patrons, Volvo also plans to introduce as standard a driver-facing in-car camera in all its future cars.

The bookings for the new Volvo S60 shall commence in January, 2021 followed by deliveries in March, 2021. The Indian-spec sedan will be offered in T4 Inscription trim in five exterior color shades – Maple Brown, Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Fusion Red and Crystal White Pearl. It will be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 190hp and 300Nm of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission gearbox. The T8 plug-in hybrid version is unlikely to be launched in the country in near future. On its official launch, the Volvo S60 sedan will have to prove its mettle against the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes C-Class, Jaguar XE and the upcoming Audi A4.