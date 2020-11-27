Volvo S60 bookings to open in January 2021; India launch in March

CarWale
    Nikhil Puthran

    - To be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 160bhp/300Nm

    - India launch in March 2021 

    Swedish vehicle manufacturer, Volvo has unveiled the India-bound new S60 ahead of its official launch in March 2021. Bookings for the premium sedan will commence in January 2021. The vehicle has been on sale in the international market for a while now and it will be introduced in India with more or less similar feature-list. Interestingly, the S60 is the first Volvo car to be sold without a diesel option. 

    Visually, the upcoming Volvo S60 features sleek and sharp character lines, which is complemented by a chequered grille with a prominent Volvo badge. The fascia is further accentuated with a redesigned bumper and sleek headlamps with the signature Thor hammer LED DRLs. The sides get the familiar sharp design with 19-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the S60 features the C-shaped LED tail lamps that partially run across the boot. Moreover, the S60 gets a prominent Volvo lettering on the boot and a large exhaust with a chrome tip on either sides. 

    The upcoming Volvo S60 will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with an automatic transmission to produce 160bhp and 300Nm of torque. The vehicle is based on Volvo Car’s own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform and gets advanced safety equipment such as – optional Pilot Assist system, Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, and other steering assistance systems. Moreover, the vehicle offers an optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake to further enhance safety for people inside and outside the car. 

    More details about the India-bound Volvo S60 will be known in the days to come, stay tuned.

    Volvo New S60
    ₹ 30.00 - 40.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Volvo
    • New S60
    • Volvo New S60
