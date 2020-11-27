Nissan India widens footprint with 50 new sales and service touchpoints

-The car manufacturer has introduced 30 new service and 20 new sales outlets

-Nissan introduces new after-sales ‘Nissan Express Service’

With the upcoming launch of Nissan Magnite on 2 December, Nissan India has taken an optimistic approach of expanding and strengthening its sales and service network across the country. The Japanese carmaker has inaugurated 20 new sales and 30 new service outlets nationwide.

To boost sales in the post-pandemic situations, the company has also come up with a first-in-industry virtual showroom, virtual drive experience and configurator. Through the specially designed virtual drive experience, customers can get a unique interactive session of experiencing a test-drive simulator sitting in their homes using their personal device. Interested car buyers can also avail of the company’s end-to-end e-commerce service which guides the users from booking to the delivery stage including all the finance procedures.

To offer a more comprehensive service, Nissan has introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ which the company says will offer a quick and complete service of Nissan cars in just 90-minutes. It also aims to reach more customers by conducting ‘Nissan Service Clinics’ in 100 plus upcountry locations. For a more safe and contactless service experience, the brand also offers pick-up and drop-off service to all its Nissan vehicle owners. To read more on Nissan service hub plans, click here.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India said, “With India gradually becoming a more strategic base for value-added services, Nissan’s new and improved initiatives will underscore our desire to give customers a hassle-free, safe, and satisfying sales and service process that is enhanced by a comprehensive digital ecosystem for discerning customers,”