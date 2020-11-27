Lamborghini Huracan STO: Now in pictures

Last week, Lamborghini unveiled the successor to the Huracan Performance, christened as the Huracan STO. The latter, which stands for Super Trofeo Omologato, essentially means that the model is a road-legal version of the Italian marquee’s race car-based V10 monster. Let’s have a closer look at the model through a set of images.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO will be offered exclusively in the RWD format. The model features a heavily re-worked body to reduce the weight. Compared to its predecessor, the model is 43kgs lighter, courtesy of the liberal use of carbon-fibre for various components.

Up-front, the Lamborghini Huracan STO features a windscreen that itself is 20 per cent lighter than the Performante. Also on offer are the 20-inch Magnesium wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tyres, and all these upgrades help the model tip the scale at just 1,339 kgs (dry).

Under the hood of the new Lamborghini Huracan STO is the same 5.2-litre V10 that produces a maximum power output of 630bhp, while the peak torque figures are rated at 565Nm. These figures help the model attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in just three seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 310kmph.

Coming to the design, the fascia of the Huracan STO by Lamborghini features the hood, bumper, and fenders, all of which come as a single piece.

At the posterior of the model is a redesigned bumper, the signature dual exhausts, a massive adjustable rear wing, and not to forget, a roof scoop on top.

Lamborghini has designed the Huracan STO in such a way that the raging bull now returns a 37 per cent higher aerodynamic efficiency and 53 per cent more downforce over the model it replaces. Braking power has also gone a notch higher, as the model receives a Brembo sourced CCM-R carbon-ceramic setup.

To make things more fun, Lamborghini now offers three additional drive modes in the form of STO, Rain, and Trophy. Speaking of drive modes, the interiors of the Lamborghini Huracan STO, just like its exterior, can be customised to innumerable combinations with the help of the brand’s Ad Personam program.

While the car you see in the images here is finished in a dual-tone scheme of Blue Laufey with California Orange, you can get your Huracan STO customised as per your taste. The model in question here does carry over the same theme to the inside, which greets you with a set of carbon-fibre seats supported by the four-point seat-belts.

There’s no shortage of carbon-fibre elements in the interior as the Huracan STO gets even the door panels and floor mats (yes, you read that right) in the said finish. All of these are further complemented by the Alcantara upholstery all around.