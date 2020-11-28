CarWale
    • BMW X5 facelift spotted testing for the first time

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    7,294 Views
    - BMW X5 facelift could receive a hybrid variant

    - The updated version is expected to get design and feature updates over the outgoing model

    German brand BMW has begun testing the X5 facelift, spy shots of which have recently been captured. The spy images reveal an unregistered test-mule that was spotted on the streets of Munich, near a BMW facility.

    BMW X5 Right Side View

    As seen in the spy images, the semi-camouflaged BMW X5 facelift test-mule is equipped with older design headlamps, hinting that the model is still in its early prototype stage. A sigh of relief for a majority of the BMW enthusiasts would be the lack of the large kidney grille that made its debut on the M3 and M4 siblings. That said, we do expect new elements such as the headlamps, tail lights, alloy wheels, as well as front and rear bumpers.

    Moving on to the inside, the spy images of the facelifted BMW X5 do not give us a peek at the interior, although going by the 5 Series LCI (facelift), we expect the model to receive the updated iDrive system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the 12.3-inch BMW Live Cockpit Professional display.

    BMW X5 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding updates to the powertrain options of the new BMW X5 facelift remain unknown at the moment. While a petrol motor and a diesel mill are expected to come along, the ‘hybrid test-vehicle’ sticker suggests that a hybrid variant cannot be ruled out at the moment either. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

