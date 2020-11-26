Nissan Motor India introduces online service hub program

- Nissan intends to provide an affordable and transparent car service experience

-The plan can be availed online from Nissan’s official website

Nissan India has announced an easy four-step after-sales service program for all its patrons across the country. Under the ‘Nissan Service Hub’ plan, the car manufacturer further aims to build and strengthen its service network by maintaining transparency and affordability without compromising on the quality of work.

With this initiative, customers can visit the Nissan official website and choose to calculate the service cost of their vehicle by entering the vehicle details and the type of services they wish to avail. Next, vehicle owners can choose a convenient date and time slot to get their cars serviced. After the necessary bookings are made, the nearest Nissan dealership gets in touch with the customers to confirm the service request. Customers are given complete details of the service cost and the estimated time required for the service. Nissan also assures usage of genuine spare parts and skilled labour personnel for maintenance and repair of all its cars.

The dealerships additionally offer pick-up and drop-off facility of Nissan vehicles for service and maintenance from the owner’s residential / office premises. All the representatives shall strictly adhere to safety and hygiene protocols while executing the service.

Besides, the Japanese car manufacturer has taken the covers off its upcoming B-segment compact SUV – the Magnite which is scheduled to be launched on 2 December. With the upcoming model, it is impressive to observe that Nissan has also committed to enhance its service network in India which will help in boosting the demand for the future products of the brand in India. We have driven the Nissan Magnite and you can read our first drive review here.