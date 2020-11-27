2021 Toyota Camry Facelift sheds cover globally

-The updates are limited to subtle interior and exterior changes

Toyota has revealed the facelift of its luxury saloon – Camry Hybrid for the European markets. The executive offering from the Japanese car manufacturer was updated recently for the American buyers and the changes have now been carried forward to the European model as well.

First glance at the new Camry and you won’t notice any new changes to its exterior styling and design. However, take a detailed look and there is a reworked front fascia with the blue ‘Toyota’ logo, newly designed bumper and lower vertical grilles. The lower portion of the bumper can be had in either a black or dark grey finish. Moving over to the side, the only update the facelift receives is the redesigned 17 and 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels. The rear remains relatively the same with a set of slim LED tail lamps and plastic cladding for the lower end of the bumper.

Inside, the car gets a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system stacked above the aircon vents with compatibility for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other alterations include beige or black premium leather seat upholstery with herringbone pattern perforations. Additions on Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) include adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, intersection turn assist, emergency steering and lane trace assist.

Overseas, the new Camry will continue with the same engine option with the 2.5-litre Dynamic Force hybrid engine producing 215bhp and 221Nm of torque. It will take to the roads of Europe early next year. In Europe, the sedan is mainly focused on the fleet market accounting for 85 percent of total vehicle sales. With the Malaysian market set to receive the new model in the coming months, India is likely to benefit from the facelift sometime next year. The Camry was made BS6 compliant in the country in May with a price tag of Rs 39.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). To read our first drive review, tap here.