Agra’s first superfast 60 kW charging station inaugurated at MG showroom

- Public fast-charger launched as part of tech trial run

- The 60 kW charging station will be accessible 24x7 for customers

MG Motor India has launched Agra’s first 60 kW Superfast EV charging station in partnership with Tata Power. The public charging station was inaugurated at the MG Agra Showroom as a part of the ‘NH for EV 2020’ tech trial run that was flagged off in Delhi.

The public charger will be available 24x7 for customers and comes with CCS/CHAdeMO fast-charging standards. The inauguration came as an extension of the tech trial run conducted from Delhi to Agra, which was flagged off at India Gate on 25 November, 2020. The convoy of vehicles completed its journey at the MG showroom in Agra on the same day with the ZS EV covering the Delhi-Agra journey in a single charge

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The launch of the EV trial run from Delhi to Agra by the Government of India is a strong step towards the adoption of EVs in our country. With the culmination of the trial run taking place at MG Agra Dealership, where we today also inaugurated a fast-charging station in partnership with Tata Power, citizens here will be able to access the public charging facility. Vehicles such as ZS EV offer a range of 340 kilometers on a single charge, making them ideal for Delhi-Agra commute. At MG, we feel proud to have pioneered the EV ecosystem in India with a robust five-way charging network. We are also actively forging partnerships with key charging enablers such as Tata Power and Exicom to further expand the EV ecosystem across the nation.”