2020 Toyota Innova - Now in pictures

The latest iteration of the Toyota Innova is now on sale with a host of cosmetic changes and new features. This model is a facelifted version of the Crysta that was launched in India in 2016. Let's take a look at the pictures of the MPV, which still has a commanding position in this segment ever since the brand was introduced in India 15 years ago as a premium SUV.

To give it a youthful appeal, the Innova's fascia boasts of a new trapezoidal grille with black piano finish. It also gets chrome embellishments to add a contrasting effect.

What helps the Innova have a more sporty look than its previous model is the addition of new alloy wheels. These diamond-cut alloys with a dual tone finish help enhance its appeal.

Toyota has also upgraded its cabin with new upholstery for a more premium touch and feel. A new camel tan coloured one in the ZX trim adds an upmarket feel and should appeal to buyers.

Another noteworthy change is the new larger 8.0-inch touch screen system called Smart Playcast. It's compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well.

The Innova Crysta's feature list is also updated with new vehicle connectivity features like geofencing, last parked location, real-time vehicle tracking, etc.

There are no mechanical changes with the same powertrain options as before. Its available in GX, VX and ZX grades, and the price of this popular MPV now starts at Rs 16.26 lakh, going up to Rs 24.33 lakh (all ex-showroom).