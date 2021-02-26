CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New car launches and unveils in India in March 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    24,380 Views
    New car launches and unveils in India in March 2021

    A new month comes along with a range of car launches and March 2021 will be nothing different. Next month has a few launches and unveils in the form of a few SUV’s and two sedans. Read on further to find out.

    Jaguar I-Pace

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The first all-electric SUV from the JLR stable, the new I-Pace is set to be launched in India on 9 March, 2021. Bookings for the model commenced back in November 2020, and deliveries are slated to begin next month. The model will be available in three variants including S, SE, and HSE, the variant-wise features of which are available here.

    Propelling the Jaguar I-Pace will be a 90kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 389bhp and 696Nm of torque. The model, which can attain speeds of 0-100kmph in just 4.8 seconds, is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres in a single full charge.

    BMW M340i

    Right Front Three Quarter

    On 10 March, 2021, BMW will launch a new variant under the 3 Series line-up, known as the M340i. Essentially an M-performance version of the vanilla 3 Series, the receives a larger capacity engine, revised exterior design, and new features on the inside.

    Under the hood of the BMW M340i will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 387bhp and 500Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds.

    Locally assembled Jeep Wrangler

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Jeep introduced the Wrangler in India 2019 when the SUV was brought to India via the CBU route. The company now plans to introduce the locally assembled version of the model, which will have a lower price tag compared to the outgoing version.

    Bookings for the locally assembled Jeep Wrangler, which will be launched in India on 15 March, 2021, have commenced at all Jeep dealerships. The model is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of producing 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. An all-wheel-drive system will be standard, while transmission duties will be handled by an eight-speed automatic unit.

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce the spiritual successor to the CLA, known as the A-Class Limousine, on 25 March, 2021. The model will be available in six colours and three variants. The German brand will also offer the full-blown A35 AMG in India soon, details of which are available here.

    Powertrain options on the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will include a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.0-litre diesel mill. These engines will be paired to a seven-speed automatic unit and an eight-speed automatic unit, respectively. The fuel efficiency figures of the model have been revealed, and you can read about it here.

    Skoda Kushaq (debut)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The world premiere of the Skoda Kushaq will take place in India on 18 March, 2021. The model was showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, and the model has been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions since.

    Rivals to the Skoda Kushaq in India will include the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser. To read more about the Kushaq, click here.

    BMW 3 Series Image
    BMW 3 Series
    ₹ 42.59 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • BMW
    • Skoda
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • BMW 3-Series
    • Jaguar
    • Jeep
    • 3 series
    • Wrangler
    • Jeep Wrangler
    • Jaguar I-Pace
    • I-Pace
    • A-Class Limousine
    • Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    • Kushaq
    • Skoda Kushaq
    • 2021 Wrangler
    • Jeep 2021 Wrangler
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Spec Comparison: Tata Safari Vs MG Hector Plus
     Next 
    Mahindra sells 100 per cent stake in ‘First Choice Services’ to TVS Automobile Solutions

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 9th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 37.18 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 3 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 50.67 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 54.32 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 48.54 Lakh
    Pune₹ 51.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 51.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 47.53 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 52.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 47.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 48.11 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New car launches and unveils in India in March 2021