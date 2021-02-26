New car launches and unveils in India in March 2021

A new month comes along with a range of car launches and March 2021 will be nothing different. Next month has a few launches and unveils in the form of a few SUV’s and two sedans. Read on further to find out.

Jaguar I-Pace

The first all-electric SUV from the JLR stable, the new I-Pace is set to be launched in India on 9 March, 2021. Bookings for the model commenced back in November 2020, and deliveries are slated to begin next month. The model will be available in three variants including S, SE, and HSE, the variant-wise features of which are available here.

Propelling the Jaguar I-Pace will be a 90kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 389bhp and 696Nm of torque. The model, which can attain speeds of 0-100kmph in just 4.8 seconds, is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres in a single full charge.

BMW M340i

On 10 March, 2021, BMW will launch a new variant under the 3 Series line-up, known as the M340i. Essentially an M-performance version of the vanilla 3 Series, the receives a larger capacity engine, revised exterior design, and new features on the inside.

Under the hood of the BMW M340i will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 387bhp and 500Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds.

Locally assembled Jeep Wrangler

Jeep introduced the Wrangler in India 2019 when the SUV was brought to India via the CBU route. The company now plans to introduce the locally assembled version of the model, which will have a lower price tag compared to the outgoing version.

Bookings for the locally assembled Jeep Wrangler, which will be launched in India on 15 March, 2021, have commenced at all Jeep dealerships. The model is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of producing 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. An all-wheel-drive system will be standard, while transmission duties will be handled by an eight-speed automatic unit.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce the spiritual successor to the CLA, known as the A-Class Limousine, on 25 March, 2021. The model will be available in six colours and three variants. The German brand will also offer the full-blown A35 AMG in India soon, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will include a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.0-litre diesel mill. These engines will be paired to a seven-speed automatic unit and an eight-speed automatic unit, respectively. The fuel efficiency figures of the model have been revealed, and you can read about it here.

Skoda Kushaq (debut)

The world premiere of the Skoda Kushaq will take place in India on 18 March, 2021. The model was showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, and the model has been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions since.

Rivals to the Skoda Kushaq in India will include the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser. To read more about the Kushaq, click here.